Salman Khan Teases Sanjay Leela Bhansali And Alia Bhatt About Shelved Project

Sanjay Leela and Salman Khan's collaboration project "Inshallah" got canceled

Salman teased Sanjay and Alia about the project at the 68th Filmfare Award

Sanjay expressed his desire to work with Salman again

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan were supposed to work together on a project called 'Inshallah' in 2019, after a gap of 12 years.

The movie was meant to star Alia Bhatt as the female lead opposite Salman, but the project got canceled due to creative differences.

Recently, during the 68th Filmfare Awards, Salman, who was one of the hosts, jokingly teased Sanjay and Alia about the project when the film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi,' which is directed by Sanjay and stars Alia, won an award for dialogues

Someone posted a short video on Twitter capturing the amusing incident at the award ceremony, where a fan shared it.

The video was accompanied by a caption, 'Salman bhai pls stop playing wid our emotions.' Utkarshini Vashishtha can be seen in a video accepting the Best Dialogues award at the 68th Filmfare Awards. She expresses her excitement and happiness, 'Then I've got to thank god for Alia Bhatt!'

Salman made a humorous response saying 'Inshallah', which caused Sanjay and Alia, sitting together in the audience, to burst into laughter, with Alia covering her face with her hands. Utkarshini then added, 'Inshallah, we got her.'

A follower on Twitter left a comment asking the question, 'Chances hai kya??? (Is there a chance?).'

Another fan wrote, 'manifesting for inshallah 2024 eid.' One fan shared, 'This got back the memories from the day Inshallah was announced.

The wave of emotions I went through not knowing whether to be excited about it or nervous. But it definitely would have been one of the most anticipated movies.'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali moved on to work with Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi after the cancellation of Inshallah.

The film starred other prominent actors like Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Jim Sarbh and Vijay Raaz, and managed to win eight Filmfare awards in different categories, such as Best Film, Best Actress, and Best Director.

The audience is eagerly anticipating the collaboration of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan, who last worked together in 1999 and 2007 for Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Saawariya, respectively. In a statement to Bollywood Hungama last year, the director expressed his desire to collaborate with Salman once again.

He said, 'My utmost regard and respect for the person who did Khamoshi for me, who did Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam for me, and who stood by me during Sawariyaa.

He has been an important part of who I am today and I will always respect him for it. The ball is in his court for him to decide if he wants to work with me.”







