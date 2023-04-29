Sharad Kelkar Reveals Past Struggles With Anger Issues

Sharad Kelkar had serious anger issues in the past

According to Sharad Kelkar, he had serious problems with anger more than 10 years ago, and there was an instance where his wife, Keerti, witnessed him shattering glass in a fit of rage, which frightened her.

Sharad Kelkar and Keerti Gaekwad are a married couple who have worked together on various TV shows including Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka and Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar.

Keerti has also acted in other popular Hindi TV series such as Sasural Simar Ka and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, and has participated in the cooking reality show Kitchen Champion in 2019.

Sharad told Siddharth Kannan in an interview that his anger did not affect his work, but it did affect his personal life.

He said, 'The biggest example is the 150 stitches in my hand and I had to undergo surgery. This was one major incident, I banged the glass and it broke completely on my hand. Keerti witnessed this, she was extremely scared. I was in the hospital and I saw how she was crying outside.

It made a huge impact on my life and I decided to turn calm. She did have fear, but I also saw that hope in her eyes. She did tell me that she was scared for herself too witnessing my reaction. Post that life turned completely calm.'

In addition, he clarified that although he had a history of anger issues over a decade ago, he never resorted to physical violence against anyone, 'very strong perspectives towards life' and has become much calmer and respectful now.

He also said that used to stammer when he came to Mumbai. 'I didn't know how to act and didn't have money or a home. That time taught me that I will have to work hard and keep hustling till I get work.

That was the 2003-04 phase. After that, when I did my first TV show, Sindoor Tere Naam Ka. I had the stammering issue and I was not sure how I would overcome it.'

Sharad Kelkar, who is recognized for his impactful performances in notable Bollywood films like 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela,' 'Mohenjo Daro,' and 'Tanhaji,' has also worked in Hindi dubbing for popular Hollywood movies like 'Guardians of the Galaxy' and 'Mad Max: Fury Road.'



Additionally, he has worked in the Marathi and Telugu film industries.

Sharad is set to appear in Rohit Shetty's upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force' on Amazon Prime Video, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi.







