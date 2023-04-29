Shriya Saran's Old Interview On Body Shaming Goes Viral

Shriya Saran gains attention for refusing to answer a question about her body

Shriya appeared in several blockbuster films, including RRR and Drishyam 2

An old interview featuring Shriya Saran has gone viral

Shriya Saran, an actress who starred in two blockbuster films in 2022 including RRR and Drishyam 2, is gaining attention for an old interview where she refused to answer a journalist's question about her body. The video is being widely circulated on social media platforms.

During the interview, Shriya questioned why female actors are frequently subjected to such questions, while male actors are not. She also stated that the journalist would not have dared to ask her male co-actors the same question.

The video was posted on Twitter along with a caption, 'Shriya (clapping hands emojis).' A fan wrote, 'Clear and Straight.' Another fan stated, 'She nailed it.' Yet another fan commented, “She nailed it. Especially the 'you don't have b**ls to do that.'” In an old television interview, a reporter asks Shriya, 'Even after so many years, unlike so many other stars, how are you maintaining like this?' She replies, 'I will answer this question the day you ask this to every hero in the Telugu industry.' The journalist persisted with her questioning and said , 'I'm actually complimenting you.'

The actress expresses her discomfort with the journalist's question and shares, 'Why is that a compliment? It's like saying you are beautiful for a mother. I'm like no, you don't compliment a woman saying you're beautiful after having [kids]. A lot of people complimented... my friends saying 'Oh my god, I can't believe you have two kids, you look so pretty for a mother.''









Journalist said, 'I'm just asking how you're looking so beautiful, what's the kind of care you're taking?' Shriya further responds, 'What does it matter as to how old I am and how many years I've been in the industry?' The journalist adds, 'Because people started becoming shapeless after a period of time, many heroines.' Shriya's final statement resonates as she says, 'No, heroes do. But you don't have the b***s to ask them that.'

Shriya Saran got married to her partner Andrei Koscheev in March 2018 in Mumbai, and they had a baby girl named Radha on January 10, 2021. After becoming a mother, Shriya appeared in several films in Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada languages, including Gamanam (2021), RRR (2022), Tadka (2022), Drishyam 2 (2022), and Kabzaa (2023).