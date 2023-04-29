Sooraj Pancholi Visits Siddhivinayak Temple After Acquittal In Jiah Khan Suicidal Case

Sooraj Pancholi visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai

Sooraj Pancholi was dressed in a black T-shirt paired with a white jacket

Sooraj Pancholi made his Bollywood debut in 2015 with the movie Hero

On Saturday, Sooraj Pancholi visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to seek blessings, after being acquitted in the Jiah Khan suicide case a day earlier. The special CBI court had found him not guilty due to a lack of evidence, despite being charged with abetting Khan's suicide in 2013.

Following his release from court, Sooraj Pancholi was spotted visiting a temple in Mumbai to seek blessings. The temple was crowded with a large number of photographers and media personnel. Sooraj was dressed in a black T-shirt paired with a white jacket and jeans.

After completing his puja, Sooraj Pancholi returned to the entrance of the Siddhivinayak temple and was greeted by a crowd of media, waiting to take his pictures. He was accompanied by police officers for security. He also took some pictures with a few fans.

Sooraj Pancholi is the son of Bollywood actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab. He made his acting debut in the Bollywood film industry in 2015 with the movie Hero, which was produced by Salman Khan and Subhash Ghai and starred Athiya Shetty, daughter of Suniel Shetty. However, despite having acted in films like Satellite Shankar and Time to Dance, none of his movies have performed well at the box office, nor have they received critical acclaim.

1 Sooraj Pancholi made his Bollywood debut in 2015 with the movie Hero 1 Sooraj Pancholi visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai 1 Sooraj Pancholi was dressed in a black T-shirt paired with a white jacket

On June 3, 2013, Jiah Khan, an actress, was found dead in her Mumbai home at the age of 25. Sooraj Pancholi was the main accused in her death case and was arrested by the Mumbai Police on June 10, 2013, after a letter written by Jiah was found in which she allegedly shared that Sooraj mentally and physically abused her. He was granted bail in July. However, on Friday, he was acquitted of all charges by a special CBI court due to a lack of evidence against him in the case.

Sooraj said in an interview, “I was the only one there for Jiah, at her worst time. Her family is now running for justice, but what justice are they talking about, because they were never there for their daughter when she actually needed them! I had informed Jiah’s family that she is going through depression, I did as much as I could for her at that time. But let me remind you again, I was only 20 years old. I was not even capable of taking care of myself, and yet I tried my best to take care of Jiah who was a few years older to me. At the end, she didn’t need me, she needed her family to support her. The sad truth is that- her family, her mother were only present in Jiah’s life when they needed financial support.”

Rabia Khan, the mother of Jiah Khan, has decided to challenge the court's decision by appealing to the High Court.



