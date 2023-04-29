Vicky Kaushal Talks About Teaching Katrina Some Punjabi Phrases

Vicky talked about teaching Katrina some Punjabi phrases

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in a private but traditional ceremony in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021.

They celebrated their first wedding anniversary by sharing special posts on Instagram and going on a short holiday.

Vicky Kaushal attended the 68th Filmfare Awards in Mumbai, where he talked about teaching Katrina some basics in Punjabi and feeling overwhelmed hearing her speak in the language, which drew praise from their fans on social media.

During the Filmfare Awards, Vicky Kaushal was asked for marriage advice but he stated that he had only been married for a year and a half and was still learning from others.

Instead, he jokingly recommended getting married as a tip. The awards were hosted by Salman Khan, Maniesh Paul, and Ayushmann Khurrana, and Vicky performed on stage, dancing to the Telugu song Naatu Naatu, as well as songs from Lakshya and his film Govinda Naam Mera.

During a red carpet interview with Anushka Dandekar and Karan Wahi, Vicky Kaushal discussed the Punjabi phrases he had taught Katrina Kaif.

He stated that he had taught her the phrases, 'Ki haal chaal and haal chaal badhiya ne'. He also added, 'Thodsi bhi Punjabi aati hai, main faint ho jaata hoon (Whatever little Punjabi she knows, I faint afterwards).'

One fan said, 'He is soooooooooooooooo cute.' Another person posted red heart emojis and shared, 'He is love.'

Several other people expressed their admiration for the romantic gestures between the two individuals by using emojis such as heart eyes and red hearts.

The latest film featuring the actor was Govinda Naam Mera, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar and co-starred Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

He made a cameo appearance as the title character in Anurag Kashyap's Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat earlier this year.

Furthermore, Vicky Kaushal has three upcoming films in his pipeline, including Sam Bahadur, and two untitled projects with Anand Tiwari and Laxman Utekar, which are scheduled to release this year.