BTC Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 29th April 2023

Bitcoin price prediction – Here’s the latest Bitcoin (BTC) price prediction and BTC TO USD converted price you can find here
TODAY’S BITCOIN PRICE
|DATE
|BTC
|USD
|Today
|01
|$ 29,200.06
BITCOIN PRICE PREDICTIONBitcoin’s present price is $27,679, with a $13.5 billion 24-hour trading volume. The price of Bitcoin has dropped by 2.79% over the last 24 hours. The BTC/USD pair is keeping a small window between $27,600 and $28,900 on Monday while trading in a neutral range. Investors want to break out of this particular trading range, so they are searching for a strong fundamental catalyst. The next immediate resistance mark for BTC is $28,900, which it could reach if it breaks out above $28,250. On the other hand, BTC’s immediate support is at the $27,600 level. Important technical indicators, like the RSI and MACD, have fallen below their midpoints (50 and 0, respectively), pointing to an investor selling tendency.
End of Article
- READ MORE NEWS ON
- Bitcoin Price
- Btc
- BTC price
- BTC Price Prediction
- Crypto
- cryptocurrency
- Rsi
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
687,055,802[+0*]
DEATHS
6,863,640[+0*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,580,684[+0*]
DEATHS
30,657[+0*]