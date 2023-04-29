language: English
BTC Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 29th April 2023

Web Desk 28 Apr , 2023 07:45 PM

Bitcoin price prediction – Here’s the latest Bitcoin (BTC) price prediction and BTC TO USD converted price you can find here

TODAY’S BITCOIN PRICE

DATE BTC USD
Today 01 $ 29,200.06

BITCOIN PRICE PREDICTION

Bitcoin’s present price is $27,679, with a $13.5 billion 24-hour trading volume. The price of Bitcoin has dropped by 2.79% over the last 24 hours. The BTC/USD pair is keeping a small window between $27,600 and $28,900 on Monday while trading in a neutral range. Investors want to break out of this particular trading range, so they are searching for a strong fundamental catalyst. The next immediate resistance mark for BTC is $28,900, which it could reach if it breaks out above $28,250. On the other hand, BTC’s immediate support is at the $27,600 level. Important technical indicators, like the RSI and MACD, have fallen below their midpoints (50 and 0, respectively), pointing to an investor selling tendency.

