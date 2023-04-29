CNY TO PKR and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan - 29 April 2023

- Pakistani Rupee Surges Against Chinese Yuan Today in Pakistan
Chinese Yuan TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 40.89 per Pakistan Open Market and CNY TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Chinese Yuan is PKR 40.99. Updated on, 29 April 2023. Chinese Yuan to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.
CNY TO PKR (Chinese Yuan Rate in Pakistan)The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
|DATE
|BUYING
|SELLING
|Today
|40.89
|40.99
CNY TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan
|CURRENCY
|SYMBOL
|BUYING
|SELLING
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.34
|283.84
|Euro
|EUR
|311.38
|311.98
|British Pound
|GBP
|353.34
|353.99
|UAE Dirham
|AED
|77.15
|77.30
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.52
|75.67
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.11
|936.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.41
|207.91
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.52
|187.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|738.17
|746.17
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.09
|2.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.61
|64.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.93
|762.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.33
|Chinese Yuan
|CNY
|40.89
|40.99
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.07
|36.17
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.75
|41.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.05
|176.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211.74
|212.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.66
|26.96
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|27.49
|27.59
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.36
|316.86
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
