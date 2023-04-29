ECC Green Signals 14-20% Increase In Medicine Prices

Committee authorized to use $1.145 million in available funds to reopen the Roosevelt Hotel in New York

Decision taken in view of devaluation of rupee against dollar, Finance Ministry

ECC also approved the provision of a technical supplementary grant of Rs450 million to the Interior Ministry

The Economic Coordination Committee of the federal cabinet on Saturday green signaled a 14% to 20% increase in the prices of medicines.

ECC while approving wheat procurement targets, was also authorized to use $1.145 million in available funds to reopen the Roosevelt Hotel in New York.

The increase in prices of medicines had been approved in two categories by 14% to 20%.

However, ECC allowed a one-time increase in prices to the pharmaceutical companies.

The decision was taken in view of the devaluation of the rupee against the dollar, the Ministry of Finance stated.

Rs3,900 per maund in Punjab and Rs4,000 per maund in Sindh have been fixed as the purchase price of wheat.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in the meeting approved the wheat procurement targets.

It was also decided that the Punjab government will purchase 3.5 million metric tons of wheat at Rs3,900 per maund, the Sindh government will purchase 1.4 million metric tons of wheat at the rate of Rs4,000 per maund and the Balochistan government will buy 1 million metric tons of wheat.

On the recommendations of the Ministry of Aviation, ECC also accepted to reopen the Roosevelt Hotel in New York.

The hotel owned by PIA can be reopened by using available funds of $1.145 million dollars, while $200 will be the daily rental charge for each room.

Besides, the committee also approved the provision of a technical supplementary grant of Rs450 million to the Interior Ministry.