Gold Rate in AED - Today's Gold Price in Dubai - 29 Apr 2023

Today Gold rates in AED (U.A.E Dirham) is 10 grams of gold 24K 2,350.77 Dirhams. Live today gold rate in UAE and different cities of UAE. Every UAE City Gold Rate is different. However, these rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gramme, and 10-gramme increments in UAE Dirham. Every day, the local gold and bullion markets in the UAE provide live rates.
TODAY’S GOLD RATE IN UAECheck the updatedgold price in U.A.E Dirham on, 29 Apr 2023. The rate of 24 karat/10 gram is AED 2,350.77Dirhams. The gold rate (22 karat/10 gram) AED 2,154.87Dirhams.
|GOLD UNIT
|GOLD PRICE IN UAE
|GOLD PRICE IN US DOLLAR (USD)
|Gold 24K per Ounce
|AED 7,311.85
|$1,991.17
|Gold 24K per 10 Grams
|AED 2,350.77
|$640.17
|Gold 22K per 10 Grams
|AED 2,154.87
|$586.82
|Gold 24K per Tola
|AED 2,742.18
|$746.75
|Gold 22K per Tola
|AED 2,513.66
|$684.52
End of Article
- READ MORE NEWS ON
- Dubai
- Dubai gold & jewellery group
- gold price in uae
- gold rate in aed
- Gold rate in uae
- Uae
- Uae city
- Us
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
686,882,232[+13,796*]
DEATHS
6,862,569[+11*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,580,624[+0*]
DEATHS
30,656[+0*]