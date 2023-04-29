HKD TO PKR and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan - 29 April 2023

- Pakistani Rupee Remains Stable Against Hong Kong Dollar Today
Hong Kong Dollar TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 36.07 per Pakistan Open Market and HKD TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Hong Kong Dollar is PKR 36.17. Updated on, 29 April 2023. Hong Kong Dollar to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.
HKD TO PKR (Hong Kong Dollar Rate in Pakistan)The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
|DATE
|BUYING
|SELLING
|Today
|36.07
|36.17
HKD TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan
|CURRENCY
|SYMBOL
|BUYING
|SELLING
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.34
|283.84
|Euro
|EUR
|311.38
|311.98
|British Pound
|GBP
|353.34
|353.99
|UAE Dirham
|AED
|77.15
|77.30
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.52
|75.67
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.11
|936.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.41
|207.91
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.52
|187.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|738.17
|746.17
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.09
|2.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.61
|64.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.93
|762.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.33
|Chinese Yuan
|CNY
|40.89
|40.99
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.07
|36.17
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.75
|41.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.05
|176.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211.74
|212.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.66
|26.96
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|27.49
|27.59
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.36
|316.86
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
