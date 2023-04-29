INR TO PKR and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan - 29 April 2023

- Pakistani Rupee Surges Against Indian Rupee Today in Pakistan
Indian Rupee TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 3.47 per Pakistan Open Market and INR TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Indian Rupee is PKR 3.58. Updated on, 29 April 2023. Indian Rupee to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
|DATE
|BUYING
|SELLING
|Today
|3.47
|3.58
INR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan
|CURRENCY
|SYMBOL
|BUYING
|SELLING
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.34
|283.84
|Euro
|EUR
|311.38
|311.98
|British Pound
|GBP
|353.34
|353.99
|UAE Dirham
|AED
|77.15
|77.30
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.52
|75.67
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.11
|936.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.41
|207.91
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.52
|187.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|738.17
|746.17
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.09
|2.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.61
|64.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.93
|762.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.33
|Chinese Yuan
|CNY
|40.89
|40.99
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.07
|36.17
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.75
|41.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.05
|176.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211.74
|212.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.66
|26.96
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|27.49
|27.59
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.36
|316.86
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
