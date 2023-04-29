JPY TO PKR and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan - 29 April 2023

- Pakistani Rupee Remains Stable Against Japanese Yen Today
- Pakistani Rupee Holds Strong Against Japanese Yen
- Pakistani Rupee vs. Japanese Yen Today
Japanese Yen TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 2.09 per Pakistan Open Market and JPY TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Japanese Yen is PKR 2.12. Updated on, 29 April 2023. Japanese Yen to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.
JPY TO PKR (Japanese Yen Rate in Pakistan)The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
|DATE
|BUYING
|SELLING
|Today
|2.09
|2.12
JPY TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan
|CURRENCY
|SYMBOL
|BUYING
|SELLING
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.34
|283.84
|Euro
|EUR
|311.38
|311.98
|British Pound
|GBP
|353.34
|353.99
|UAE Dirham
|AED
|77.15
|77.30
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.52
|75.67
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.11
|936.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.41
|207.91
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.52
|187.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|738.17
|746.17
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.09
|2.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.61
|64.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.93
|762.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.33
|Chinese Yuan
|CNY
|40.89
|40.99
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.07
|36.17
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.75
|41.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.05
|176.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211.74
|212.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.66
|26.96
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|27.49
|27.59
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.36
|316.86
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
687,014,474[+14,411*]
DEATHS
6,863,477[+3*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,580,647[+0*]
DEATHS
30,657[+0*]