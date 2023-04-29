NZD TO PKR and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan - 29 April 2023

- Pakistani Rupee Remains Stable Against New Zealand Dollar Today
- Pakistani Rupee Holds Strong Against New Zealand Dollar
- Pakistani Rupee vs. New Zealand Dollar Today
New Zealand Dollar TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 174.05 per Pakistan Open Market and NZD TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 New Zealand Dollar is PKR 176.05. Updated on, 29 April 2023. New Zealand Dollar to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.
NZD TO PKR (New Zealand Dollar Rate in Pakistan)The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
|DATE
|BUYING
|SELLING
|Today
|174.05
|176.05
NZD TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan
|CURRENCY
|SYMBOL
|BUYING
|SELLING
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.34
|283.84
|Euro
|EUR
|311.38
|311.98
|British Pound
|GBP
|353.34
|353.99
|UAE Dirham
|AED
|77.15
|77.30
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.52
|75.67
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.11
|936.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.41
|207.91
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.52
|187.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|738.17
|746.17
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.09
|2.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.61
|64.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.93
|762.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.33
|Chinese Yuan
|CNY
|40.89
|40.99
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.07
|36.17
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.75
|41.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.05
|176.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211.74
|212.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.66
|26.96
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|27.49
|27.59
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.36
|316.86
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
687,014,474[+14,411*]
DEATHS
6,863,477[+3*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,580,647[+0*]
DEATHS
30,657[+0*]