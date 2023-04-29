OMR TO PKR and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan - 29 April 2023

- Pakistani Rupees Plummets, Omani Riyal Reigns Supreme Today
- Omani Riyal Stayed Strong as Pakistani Rupees Dip in Value
- Pakistani Rupee Dropped Against Omani Riyal Today
Omani Riyal TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 738.17 per Pakistan Open Market and OMR TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Omani Riyal is PKR 746.17. Updated on, 29 April 2023. Omani Riyal to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.
OMR TO PKR (Omani Riyal Rate in Pakistan)The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
|DATE
|BUYING
|SELLING
|Today
|738.17
|746.17
OMR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan
|CURRENCY
|SYMBOL
|BUYING
|SELLING
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.34
|283.84
|Euro
|EUR
|311.38
|311.98
|British Pound
|GBP
|353.34
|353.99
|UAE Dirham
|AED
|77.15
|77.30
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.52
|75.67
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.11
|936.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.41
|207.91
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.52
|187.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|738.17
|746.17
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.09
|2.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.61
|64.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.93
|762.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.33
|Chinese Yuan
|CNY
|40.89
|40.99
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.07
|36.17
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.75
|41.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.05
|176.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211.74
|212.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.66
|26.96
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|27.49
|27.59
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.36
|316.86
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
687,108,868[+5,808*]
DEATHS
6,863,787[+8*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,580,749[+34*]
DEATHS
30,657[+0*]