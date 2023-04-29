Rupee Hits Record Low Against [Var_Currency_Name] Amid Economic Uncertainty - 29 April 2023

Currency fluctuations can impact trade and investment flows.

Central bank interventions can affect exchange rates.

Economic factors can influence currency value.

The Pakistani rupee fell by 0.26 against the Swedish Krona on 29 April 2023. This comes amid 27.49.

Analysts suggest that the IMF has refused to ease its preconditions, including the government's circular debt plan.

The central bank's foreign exchange reserves, now covering less than weeks' worth of imports. Despite Pakistan's efforts to pay down its external debt, the State Bank of Pakistan reports the reserves' decline.

Analysts say that the fall of the rupee is caused by a number of things, such as the country's ongoing political instability and worries about Pakistan's ability to pay back its foreign debt.

The recent decision by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to delay the release of a loan to the country has also contributed to the currency's downward trend.