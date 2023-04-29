SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan - 29 April 2023

Saudi Riyal TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 75.54 per Pakistan Open Market and SAR TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Riyal is PKR 75.69. Updated on, 29 April 2023. Saudi Riyal to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.
SAR TO PKR (Saudi Riyal Rate in Pakistan)The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
|DATE
|BUYING
|SELLING
|Today
|75.54
|75.69
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan
|CURRENCY
|SYMBOL
|BUYING
|SELLING
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.6
|289.5
|Euro
|EUR
|313
|313.60
|British Pound
|GBP
|360
|363
|UAE Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.54
|75.69
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.11
|936.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|738.17
|746.17
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.61
|64.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.93
|762.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.32
|8.47
|Chinese Yuan
|CNY
|41.95
|42.35
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.16
|36.51
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.73
|42.13
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.05
|176.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.66
|26.96
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|27.53
|27.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.93
|319.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
