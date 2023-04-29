SGD TO PKR and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan - 29 April 2023

Singapore Dollar TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 211.74 per Pakistan Open Market and SGD TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Singapore Dollar is PKR 212.24. Updated on, 29 April 2023. Singapore Dollar to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

SGD TO PKR (Singapore Dollar Rate in Pakistan)

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 211.74 212.24

SGD TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 283.34 283.84 Euro EUR 311.38 311.98 British Pound GBP 353.34 353.99 UAE Dirham AED 77.15 77.30 Saudi Riyal SAR 75.52 75.67 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 927.11 936.11 Canadian Dollar CAD 207.41 207.91 Australian Dollar AUD 186.52 187.02 Omani Riyal OMR 738.17 746.17 Japanese Yen JPY 2.09 2.12 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.61 64.21 Qatari Riyal QAR 77.98 78.68 Bahrain Dinar BHD 762.93 762.93 Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.33 Chinese Yuan CNY 40.89 40.99 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.07 36.17 Danish Krone DKK 41.75 41.85 New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.05 176.05 Singapore Dollar SGD 211.74 212.24 Norwegians Krone NOK 26.66 26.96 Swedish Krona SEK 27.49 27.59 Swiss Franc CHF 316.36 316.86 Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.