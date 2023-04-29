Alec Baldwin ‘shot’ And ‘hung’ In New ‘Rust’ Pics

Alec Baldwin was depicted as being led to the gallows to be hanged on the "Rust" set.

The actor was seen in photos standing on the set with a significant blood smear.

Baldwin acknowledged his Montanan supporters for their support.

Alec Baldwin was depicted as being led to the gallows to be hanged on the 'Rust' set, which had just begun filming.

The actor was seen in photos standing on the set with a significant blood smear on his shirt before being brought by two guys to meet his end.

3 Baldwin acknowledged his Montanan supporters for their support. 3 Alec Baldwin was depicted as being led to the gallows to be hanged on the "Rust" set. 3 The actor was seen in photos standing on the set with a significant blood smear.

Although a noose was seen being put around Baldwin's neck, it is unknown if the actual hanging will be depicted in the film, which was directed by Joel Souza.

Following the dismissal of the criminal charges brought against the 65-year-old 'Beetlejuice' actor for the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins in 2021, new pictures have just been made public.

On the set of the movie 'Rust,' Hutchins, a cinematographer, tragically died when Baldwin's fake gun fired a real cartridge at her in the chest. 42 years old.

Souza was also hurt in the incident, but he lived, and no charges were brought against him for his wounds.

Prosecutors Jason Lewis and Kari Morrissey announced in a statement on April 20 that they were unable to 'proceed under the current time constraints and on the facts and evidence turned over by law enforcement in its existing form.'

The statement added, “We therefore will be dismissing the involuntary manslaughter charges against Mr. Baldwin to conduct further investigation,” before mentioning that new charges might be brought against Baldwin.

After the defense team for the father of seven presented additional evidence that the shooting's gun had been altered, the decision to drop the charges against him was made.

Baldwin insisted on his innocence throughout the inquiry, denying ever firing the weapon and entering a not-guilty plea to the February fatal shooting.

An initial sentence of up to five years in jail for the 'My Sister's Keeper' actor was ultimately reduced to only 18 months.

Baldwin acknowledged his Montanan supporters for their support as movie filming continued after the charges against him were dropped.