Bam Margera Announces That He Is No Longer Drinking

Jess Margera alleged that his brother was under the influence during an alleged assault.

The troubled reality personality told that the drug test came back clean.

Bam fled for three days before coming forward with Jess' claim.

Bam Margera declared that he had stopped drinking in response to allegations that he is a meth addict.

'For Phoenix the wolf's sake. Regarding his 5-year-old son with ex-wife Nicole Boyd, Margera, 43, wrote in the caption of an Instagram post on Friday, 'Today is the day I will stop drinking.

3 Bam fled for three days before coming forward with Jess' claim. 3 Jess Margera alleged that his brother was under the influence during an alleged assault. 3 The troubled reality personality told that the drug test came back clean.

Boyd first requested a divorce in February because he thought he would be spending time with his child while inebriated. Even worse, he said that she was preventing him from seeing the child until he got sober.

Margera could be seen in the post clutching what seemed to be a bottle of alcohol in the picture that accompanied it.

He flashed off the camera and posed outside urgent care while holding what seemed to be drug test findings.

After Jess Margera alleged that his younger brother was under the influence during an alleged assault, the caption began, 'Well my brother made false accusations of me being on meth,' and went on to explain that he went with his 'lawyers' to get tested for drugs.

The troubled reality personality continued by saying the drug test came back clean.

After reportedly assaulting the 44-year-old CKY drummer on April 23 in a region of Pennsylvania known as Pocopson Township, Bam fled for three days before coming forward with Jess' claim.