Beyoncé challenged nearly $2.69 million in tax and penalties in the United States Tax Court. She argued that the IRS made a mistake and denied millions of dollars' worth of deductions, including $868,766 for a charitable contribution carryover. Her legal team believes she has acted reasonably and in good faith, so even if she hasn't paid her taxes on time, she shouldn't have to pay the penalty. The singer is getting ready for her Renaissance World Tour, which will begin next month.

