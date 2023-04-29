language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
Beyoncé Files A Petition In Response To Allegations Of $2.7 Million In Tax Avoidance

Beyoncé Files A Petition In Response To Allegations Of $2.7 Million In Tax Avoidance

Web Desk 29 Apr , 2023 11:11 AM

Open In App
Beyoncé Files A Petition In Response To Allegations Of $2.7 Million In Tax Avoidance
  • Beyoncé challenged nearly $2.69 million in tax and penalties in the United States Tax Court
  • Legal team believes she acted in good faith, she shouldn't have to pay the penalty.
  • The singer is getting ready for her Renaissance World Tour, which will begin next month.

Beyoncé challenged nearly $2.69 million in tax and penalties in the United States Tax Court. She argued that the IRS made a mistake and denied millions of dollars' worth of deductions, including $868,766 for a charitable contribution carryover. Her legal team believes she has acted reasonably and in good faith, so even if she hasn't paid her taxes on time, she shouldn't have to pay the penalty. The singer is getting ready for her Renaissance World Tour, which will begin next month.

The singer is getting ready for her Renaissance World Tour, which will begin next month. 4

The singer is getting ready for her Renaissance World Tour, which will begin next month.

Beyoncé challenged nearly $2.69 million in tax and penalties in the United States Tax Court 4

Beyoncé challenged nearly $2.69 million in tax and penalties in the United States Tax Court

Legal team believes she acted in good faith, she shouldn't have to pay the penalty. 4

Legal team believes she acted in good faith, she shouldn't have to pay the penalty.

End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY

In The Spotlight

COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

687,055,802[+0*]

DEATHS

6,863,640[+0*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,580,684[+0*]

DEATHS

30,657[+0*]

Full Coverage

Popular Across Bol

Next Story