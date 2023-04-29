Chris Pratt Discusses Using The First F-bomb In A Marvel Film

Chris Pratt recently stated that he was the first person in a Marvel movie to use expletives.

Chris Pratt recently said that he was the first person in a Marvel movie to use expletives. Pratt stated, 'I do drop the first F-bomb' during his appearance on the Los Angeles premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Samuel L. Jackson, take note!”





Because Jackson is well-known for using the F-bomb in his film career, Pratt mentioned Jackson by name. The Jurassic World Dominion actor went on to say, 'Everyone's been trying to improvise F-bombs for ten different years... and finally one made it in.'





'Usually when you start dropping F-bombs in like an improv scenario, it's really your indication to the filmmaker that you want to move on,' Pratt stated. That's pretty good, and they actually put it in the movie. I'm very pleased. I succeeded!' He said that.





During a guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Pratt expressed similar sentiments regarding the use of the curse word. When host Jimmy Kimmel inquired about Pratt's use of the slur, he then spoke about Jackson and jokingly asked, 'How did Sam Jackson not get that honor?'





Pratt stated, 'He's Nick Furious,' adding, 'I think everyone has tried [to use the F-word] before, you know?'





The source claims that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is reportedly rated PG-13 due to 'intense sequences of violence and action, strong language, suggestive/drug references and thematic elements' and the Motion Picture Association's movie rating system, which allows for one F-word, particularly in non-sexual content.





'Everyone's always lobbying, like throwing it out in improv, trying to get it in there,' the Passengers actor said. 'For a really long time I've attempted, it's not whenever I first attempted to get [a curse] in a film, and they altered it together, and it was an entertaining beat, so they kept it,' added Pratt.





In the meantime, 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to hit theaters on May 5.