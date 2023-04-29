David Arquette Felt Inferior Compared To His Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox was more well-known than David Arquette.

He "absolutely" felt frightened by her success on "Friends."

Self-work and communication were the primary factors.

The 'Scream' star admitted that he 'absolutely' felt frightened by her success on 'Friends,' especially because she is 'someone who's at the top of the television, iconic world.' He made this admission to Andy Cohen on the episode of his SiriusXM program that aired on Friday.

When asked why he wanted to 'like, you know, provide and pick up the check and, you know, be the breadwinner,' Arquette, who was married to Cox from 1999 to 2012, said, 'I have some of the traditional male things where I want to like, you know, be the breadwinner.'

Despite his understanding that the acting industry was only a 'roller coaster of popularity,' the disparity in their levels of achievement caused a lot of 'pain' and 'arguments.'

Arquette said that self-work and communication were the primary factors in how he and Cox, 58, overcame marital difficulties.

He elaborated, “A lot of it has to do with the way you’re taking things, the way you’re saying things, the way you’re responding to things, the way you’re allowing other sort of outside influences affect how you feel about yourself.”



