Kelly Ripa Highly Encourages Husband Mark To Pose Shirtless

The married co-anchors of 'Live with Kelly and Mark' addressed a recent piece about celebrities over 50 appearing in the buff on Friday's broadcast as Ripa urged her spouse of almost 30 years to do the same.

Consuelos asked his wife, “Baring it all has no age limit, do you agree?”

Ripa agreed and replied, “I like it, I’m for it! Body positivity, why not?”

She said, “Of course — especially their bodies, my goodness. They are like, it’s like the Benjamin Buttoning of all Benjamin Buttons. Gwyneth Paltrow, Halle Berry, Paulina Porizkova, Jennifer Lopez, Martha Stewart.”

She added, “I’m not an age-shamer. Here’s what I am: ‘Live and let live!'”

She said, trolls just need to “calm down,” noting that people are too easily offended and “get so fake-outraged over things.”

Consuelos answered, 'Take off your clothes and calm down,' and she echoed back, 'Take off your clothes and calm down!'

Whereas, several fans of the long-running series blasted them for showing too much PDA during their first week on-air together.