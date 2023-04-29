Late Patty Raynes Was Eager To Get Back To Her Social Life In NYC

Patty Raynes was anxious to return to her "highly social" life.

The late socialite Patty Raynes was anxious to return to her 'highly social' life in New York City on Thursday when her housekeeper found her lifeless corpse there.

Raynes’ best friend, Anna Rothschild, told her final text to her, “Coming home the 28th, let’s do so much fun stuff!”

Rothschild said of Raynes, “She wasn’t going out the past few days.”

Rothschild said, “She wasn’t well. We talk[ed] every day. I called her on Tuesday, Wednesday… didn’t answer, which was super unusual,

But, “she was so excited to come back. We were making plans.”

Friends who heard the tragic news of Raynes' untimely death via text on the morning of her passing noted that Nancy Davis, Raynes' sister, “would be very grateful for ANY information regarding what Patty has been doing for the past week or two.”

Alex Hamer, Raynes' horseback riding buddy, told us she was 'totally normal' the last time he saw her on April 19 when they had supper and went to a magazine party together.

She was not feeling like herself when he last spoke to her on Tuesday. He informed us that she had mentioned going to the doctor since her asthma had been affecting her.

He said, “She was talking about being in the city for May and June, and then spending a little time in the Hamptons and upstate.”

