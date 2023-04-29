Mark Wahlberg & Family Thriving After Ditching Hollywood

Mark Wahlberg and his family haven't looked back since moving from Hollywood to Sin City.

He relocated his family out of their opulent $90 million California property.

Wahlberg put his Beverly Hills mansion on the market for a staggering $87.5 million.

The actor admitted in October 2022 that he relocated his family out of their opulent $90 million California property and into storage in order to pursue a 'better life.'

The 'Father Stu' actor acknowledged six months after the relocation that his children's lives had improved when the family moved to Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 51-year-old “Ted” star told, “They love Vegas.”

“I spent lots of time in LA pursuing my interests and my career, and now it’s time for them to pursue theirs,” he shared. “Everybody is thriving there. It’s been great.”

Michael, 16, Brendan, 13, Ella, 18, and Grace, 12, are the four children that Wahlberg and his wife of 13 years, Rhea Durham, have together.

A short commute to the top concerts in the city was one of the many benefits of the shift.

He declared, 'I saw Adele, I saw Bruno Mars,' disclosing that he had tickets to both of their Las Vegas residencies. “I’ve seen quite a few shows and been to lots of great restaurants. There’s so much to do in Vegas and it’s so exciting.”

In April 2022, Wahlberg put his Beverly Hills mansion on the market for a staggering $87.5 million.

He paid just $8.25 million for the enormous 30,500-square-foot mansion in 2009.

The estate has a home theater, a wine cellar, a five-hole golf course, a tennis court, a skate park, and a separate guest house in addition to its 12 bedrooms and 20 bathrooms.

The 'Uncharted' star bought his family home in Nevada after opting to sell his opulent residence in California.

In July, Wahlberg paid $15.6 million for a house in Summerlin, a suburb of Las Vegas.

In an interview in October 2022, actor Mark Wahlberg discussed the 'biggest challenge' he encounters in juggling his work and raising a family.



