Tony Danza Criticized By Michael Bublé For His Rude Red Carpet interview

The "Sway" singer joined the backlash on Friday.

Rye Myers asks Danza in the video what his "favorite New York City staple food" is?

Danza will remember to be a little kinder next time.

Tony Danza's 'condescending' remarks to a red carpet reporter had Michael Bublé feeling uneasy.

After a TikTok video of the 'Who's the Boss?' alum shoving an interviewer aside at the 'New York, New York' Broadway premiere last night went viral, the 'Sway' singer, 47, joined the backlash on Friday.

Rye Myers, the presenter, asks Danza in the video what his 'favorite New York City staple food' is, but the obviously irritated actor replies, 'I don't have a favorite New York City staple food.'

“You know what you’ve got to do, buddy, you’ve got to come up with better questions” and then walks off.

Myers was comforted by Bublé, who commented on his blog entry, “I think you’re amazing Ry. I’ll have a pizza with ya.”

Myers wrote back to the singer, “Omg Michael, thank you for the kind comment. Means so much! I’d LOVE to have pizza with you! It would be fun!'

In the description of his post, Myers said, “I understand not everyone is in the mood to answer questions, and you can always pass.” This suggests that he handled the awkward meeting well.

He added, “I asked these same questions (and a few others!) to heavy hitters like #JoelGray #linmanuelmiranda and others, and only #TonyDanza replied like this….”

Myers then concluded, “To say I was blown away, shocked, and embarrassed is an understatement…But, my professionalism showed through!'

He told, “I look forward to covering many more red carpets and sharing my light as ‘Your Broadway & Entertainment Bff!’ with the many celebrities who love talking to me and sharing their light with me and my audience. I hope Mr. Danza will remember to be a little kinder next time.”