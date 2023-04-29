Ashley Tisdale Has 'mom Guilt'

Ashley Tisdale admits she struggles with the "work-life balance".

The star of 'High School Musical,' who has a two-year-old daughter named Jupiter with her husband Christopher French, admitted that working from home with a young child is difficult as she wants to devote all her time to her daughter, but work responsibilities often interfere, causing her to experience 'mom guilt.'

Asked what the biggest challenge of parenthood is, she told Us Weekly magazine: 'The work-life balance. It's still the hardest thing for me. I work from home, so it's easier to be like, 'Oh, I just want to hang out with her,' but I've got work

'The mom guilt is a real thing.'

The 37-year-old celebrity mentioned that her daughter is already experiencing the 'terrible twos,' but despite that, she is an absolute delight. The family is currently searching for schools for her daughter.

She said: 'It's already started a little bit, but I'm excited. It goes by so fast. She's still a baby, but we're [already] talking about schools. She's such a good kid. She can have her moments, but she's just such a joy.'

Ashley admits she's not sure if they will expand their family as they have their 'hands full'.

She said: 'I don't like to look too far ahead, and we have our hands full with Jupiter. I have a great child and I'm super grateful. A couple of years ago, we weren't even thinking about being parents, so this is all new. She's great right now.'



