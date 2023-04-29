Bonnie Wright And Andrew Lococo Announce Their Pregnancy

Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter film series.

She and husband Andrew Lococo are expecting their first child together.

Wright received numerous messages of congratulations from her friends and fans.

Bonnie Wright, who became famous for playing Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter film series, has revealed that she and husband Andrew Lococo are expecting their first child together. Taking to Instagram, the entertainer dropped two photographs presenting with her better half alongside a sweet note to report her pregnancy.





'We are expecting a child!' She wrote, ' I am beyond thrilled to share this stunning land with them. What a wild and humbling experience it is to go through pregnancy, changing to make room for a new life. 'Andrew and I can't wait to meet our baby and become parents later this year. It seems like they're coming to express welcome in the little rainbow sphere across my stomach,' she added.





Following the lovely announcement, Wright received numerous messages of congratulations from her friends and fans, including James Phelps, her co-star in Harry Potter. 'Congrats,' Phelps, who played Wright's personality's sibling, Fred Weasley, in the dream show films, remarked alongside celebratory emoticons.









One fan wrote, 'Congratulations to you both! ', as a flurry of congratulations were sent to the happy couple. So thrilling. 'Oh my gosh! God bless you, angels! 'First Harry and now Ginny... I'm old, congratulations,' one wrote, and another added, On March 20, 2022, Wright posted on Instagram, 'Yesterday was the best day of my life thanks to my husband!!' to confirm her engagement to Lococo.