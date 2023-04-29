Gwyneth Paltrow 'proud Of Making Divorce Easier'

Gwyneth Paltrow is proud of making divorces "a little bit easier".

In 2014, the actress Gwyneth Paltrow declared her separation from musician Chris Martin, aged 46, via her Goop website. The announcement introduced the idea of 'conscious uncoupling,' though Gwyneth does not claim to have originated the concept. She does, however, believe that their amicable divorce has inspired and assisted others in their own separation journey.

In a Q A on her Instagram, Gwyneth said: 'I definitely did not coin the phrase, but I feel despite us taking quite a lot of s*** for it when we first announced that all these years ago, I feel very proud that we were able to, maybe, make some divorces a little bit easier, happier.

'It makes me feel pretty proud when people come up to me on the streets and say, 'Thank you for introducing that concept because I've become good friends with my ex'. I'm very happy that we were able to play a small part in that cultural shift.'

The phrase 'conscious uncoupling' was originally coined by Katherine Woodward Thomas in 2009.

Speaking to Dax Shepard’s 'Armchair Expert' podcast in 2019, Gwyneth explained: 'It is a way to circumvent [pain of divorce] and go directly to the point where we're friends, and we remember what we loved about each other, and constantly acknowledge that we created these incredible human beings together.'

'We're a family, that's it. We can pretend we're not and hate each other… or, [we can] try to reinvent this for ourselves.'