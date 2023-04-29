K-pop Group Seventeen's Seungkwan To Sit Out Comeback Promotions

Seungkwan of K-pop group will not be participating in all of their comeback promotions.

“Hello.

This is PLEDIS Entertainment.

We would like to inform you that SEVENTEEN member Seungkwan will not be able to participate in some of SEVENTEEN’s 10th Mini Album “FML” activities, including the SEVENTEEN 10th Mini Album Fan “FML” Signing event, as he is currently feeling unwell. We offer our apologies to our fans and ask for your generous understanding.

Our company is committed to providing necessary support and assistance to Seungkwan during his recovery process.

Thank you.”

Seventeen's Seungkwan will be absent from some of the group's upcoming promotions for their latest album FML, following the recent passing of his close friend and K-pop idol Moonbin on April 19th. Seungkwan posted a heartfelt letter for his friend after his passing.