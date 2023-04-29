Molly Ringwald Reveals She Didn't Like The Story Of

Molly Ringwald disclosed that she turned down the lead role in the romantic comedy film Pretty Woman.

Actress Molly Ringwald recently disclosed that she turned down the lead role in the romantic comedy film Pretty Woman, which eventually launched Julia Roberts' career.

During an interview with The Guardian, 'Julia Roberts was wonderful in it, but I didn’t really like the story,” adding, “Even then, I felt like there was something icky about it.”

The star turned down other major roles as well, such as The Silence of the Lambs and Working Girl.

“I didn’t really feel like darker roles were available to me. The ones that I wanted to do, I didn’t get,” Ringwald recalled. “I was too young for certain roles. I was at this weird in-between stage.”

Molly Ringwald shared her views on the #MeToo movement and sexual harassment in the entertainment industry.

“I don’t think a Harvey Weinstein situation could exist now. But, again, a lot of people have gotten swept up in ‘cancellation,' and I worry about that,” said the actress.

“It’s unsustainable, in a way,' she added.

“Some people have been unfairly cancelled, and they don’t belong in the same category as somebody like Harvey Weinstein,” she said.