Nick Cannon Slams Jada Pinkett Smith's Show As

During his radio show, Nick Cannon expressed his apparent satisfaction with the cancellation of Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk, referring to it as 'toxic.'

On his live radio show, The Daily Cannon, Nick Cannon openly expressed his satisfaction with the news of Red Table Talk's cancellation, responding with a simple 'good' when his co-hosts mentioned it.

When Cannon was pressed for an explanation, he was quick to bring up the infamous slap at the 2022 Academy Awards saying, 'If there was no Red Table Talk, then he wouldn't have slapped the expletive out of Chris Rock.'

Cannon's co-hosts, Mason Moussette, DJ Abby De La Rosa, and Courtney Bee, appeared to have a different opinion from him as they didn't seem to agree when he referred to the show as 'toxic table.'

The former husband of Mariah Carey explained, 'That was royalty, Will and Jada. Then they brought it to the table.'

'I don't want to know all this expletive about y'all.' he added.

Cannon also mentioned the 2020 episode of Red Table Talk where Jada Pinkett Smith discussed her 'entanglement' with singer August Alsina, who was a friend of her son Jaden.

'They made all them memes about my brother Will, they didn't need to do that' added Cannon.

He went on saying 'I just want to mind my Black-owned business. I don't want to be up in everybody else's kitchen. Keep that expletive to y'all selves.'