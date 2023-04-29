Priyanka Chopra Jonas: My Daughter Is Not Gossip!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is very cautious about her daughter's exposure.

She said that it was "extremely hurtful" when she was targeted by online bullies.

She later revealed it was medically necessary for her to use a surrogate due to "complications".

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is very cautious about her daughter's exposure to any rumors and will not let her be affected by gossip.

4 She later revealed it was medically necessary for her to use a surrogate due to "complications". 4 Priyanka Chopra Jonas is very cautious about her daughter's exposure. 4 She said that it was "extremely hurtful" when she was targeted by online bullies.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is 40 years old and shares a 15-month-old daughter named Malti Marie with her pop star husband Nick Jonas, has said that it was 'extremely hurtful' when she was targeted by online bullies for using a surrogate to have her first child.

Speaking to Bella magazine, she said: 'I've developed a tough hide when people talk about me, but it's so painful when they talk about my daughter. I'm like, 'Keep her out of it.' She's not going to be gossip.

'I've been really protective of this chapter of my life with my daughter. Because it's not about my life only. It's her's, too. I was in the operating room when she came out. She was so small, smaller than my hand. We spent every single day with her on my chest, on my husband's chest. I didn't know if she would make it or not.'

She later revealed it was medically necessary for her to use a surrogate due to 'complications'.

The star of 'Citadel' also mentioned her aspiration to motivate and encourage more young women of colour to pursue a career in Hollywood and become future stars.

She said: 'Hopefully I'll open doors for the next generation of girls. Hopefully we'll see more Indian or South Asian actors in Hollywood. I want to commemorate the success and achievements of South Asians outside of India, in the international sphere, because we deserve that position.'