Latest Updates on Coronavirus in Pakistan - 29 April 2023

COVID-19 Update

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected countries around the world, with millions of people infected and hundreds of thousands of lives lost. Here's the latest update on the COVID-19 situation in Pakistan.

4 COVID-19 Updates Pakistan's Fight Against the Pandemic Continues 4 Latest Coronavirus News from Pakistan, Updates & Trends 4 Pakistan's COVID-19 Update, Cases, Risks & Precautions

Pakistan recorded 21 fresh Covid-19 infections while the number of active cases increased to 1689 in the last 24 hours, according to COVID-19 Health Advisory Platform; National Command & Operations Center (NCOC).

COVID-19 Statistics as per regions:

AJK Cases L24h 0 Recovery L24h 0 Death L24h 0 Total Confirm Cases 44,444 Total Active Cases 1,134 Balochistan Cases L24h 0 Recovery L24h 0 Death L24h 0 Total Confirm Cases 36,068 Total Active Cases 582 GB Cases L24h 0 Recovery L24h 0 Death L24h 0 Total Confirm Cases 12,151 Total Active Cases 414 Islamabad Cases L24h 0 Recovery L24h 0 Death L24h 0 Total Confirm Cases 140,283 Total Active Cases 5,112 KPK Cases L24h 0 Recovery L24h 0 Death L24h 0 Total Confirm Cases 225,402 Total Active Cases 6,140 Punjab Cases L24h 0 Recovery L24h 0 Death L24h 0 Total Confirm Cases 525,376 Total Active Cases 19,967 Sindh Cases L24h 0 Recovery L24h 0 Death L24h 0 Total Confirm Cases 596,907 Total Active Cases 21,406

As the world continues to navigate the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's important to stay informed and take appropriate measures to protect ourselves and our communities. Remember to follow local health guidelines and get vaccinated when possible. Together, we can overcome this global crisis.