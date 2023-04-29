Latest Updates on Coronavirus in Pakistan - 29 April 2023

- Latest Coronavirus News from Pakistan, Updates & Trends
- Pakistan's COVID-19 Update, Cases, Risks & Precautions
- COVID-19 Updates Pakistan's Fight Against the Pandemic Continues
COVID-19 Update
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected countries around the world, with millions of people infected and hundreds of thousands of lives lost. Here's the latest update on the COVID-19 situation in Pakistan.
Pakistan recorded 21 fresh Covid-19 infections while the number of active cases increased to 1689 in the last 24 hours, according to COVID-19 Health Advisory Platform; National Command & Operations Center (NCOC).
COVID-19 Statistics as per regions:
|AJK
|Cases L24h
|0
|Recovery L24h
|0
|Death L24h
|0
|Total Confirm Cases
|44,444
|Total Active Cases
|1,134
|Balochistan
|Cases L24h
|0
|Recovery L24h
|0
|Death L24h
|0
|Total Confirm Cases
|36,068
|Total Active Cases
|582
|GB
|Cases L24h
|0
|Recovery L24h
|0
|Death L24h
|0
|Total Confirm Cases
|12,151
|Total Active Cases
|414
|Islamabad
|Cases L24h
|0
|Recovery L24h
|0
|Death L24h
|0
|Total Confirm Cases
|140,283
|Total Active Cases
|5,112
|KPK
|Cases L24h
|0
|Recovery L24h
|0
|Death L24h
|0
|Total Confirm Cases
|225,402
|Total Active Cases
|6,140
|Punjab
|Cases L24h
|0
|Recovery L24h
|0
|Death L24h
|0
|Total Confirm Cases
|525,376
|Total Active Cases
|19,967
|Sindh
|Cases L24h
|0
|Recovery L24h
|0
|Death L24h
|0
|Total Confirm Cases
|596,907
|Total Active Cases
|21,406
As the world continues to navigate the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's important to stay informed and take appropriate measures to protect ourselves and our communities. Remember to follow local health guidelines and get vaccinated when possible. Together, we can overcome this global crisis.
End of Article
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
687,108,868[+5,808*]
DEATHS
6,863,787[+8*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,580,749[+34*]
DEATHS
30,657[+0*]