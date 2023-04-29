Babar Azam Reveals His Best Friends In Pakistan's Team

Babar Azam played a rapid-fire round with Urooj Mumtaz.

Babar says Rizwan, Shadab, and Imam are his best friends.

He revealed his three favorite dishes as well.

In a rapid-fire round video by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Pakistan skipper Babar Azam revealed his three best friends.

3 He revealed his three favorite dishes as well. 3 Babar Azam played a rapid-fire round with Urooj Mumtaz. 3 Babar says Rizwan, Shadab, and Imam are his best friends.

Former women's team skipper Urooj Mumtaz hosted the round with Babar.

In reply to a question, the skipper said he has a good bond with all his teammates, but it is different with Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, and Imam-ul-Haq.

'If I will tell any three, others will mind,' said Babar while laughing. 'I share a good bond with all the players. But yes, I am very close to Imam, Rizwan and Shadab. Actually, we all are playing together for a very long time,' he added.

On the other note, he also revealed his three favorite dishes: 'I like to eat Pasta, Steak, and Sushi.'

The 29-year-old cricketer loves to listen to every type of music.

'I listen to every type of song, be it sad, romantic and fast,' he said

He also mentioned that he prefers gully cricket over indoor.

'I would love to play gully cricket any day,' he concluded.