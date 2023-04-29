Hasan Ali Hits Milestone In Latest Achievement

Hasan has reached the milestone of 300 wickets

Ali has also represented Pakistan in 22 Test matches

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali has reached the milestone of 300 wickets in first-class cricket while playing for Warwickshire in a County Championship match against Surrey. It was his 75th first-class match, and he accomplished the feat by taking 3-49 in 15.1 overs in the first innings.

Hasan Ali, who is 28 years old, has also represented Pakistan in 22 Test matches, 60 One Day Internationals, and 50 T20Is during his career.

Since his debut in 2016, Ali has taken more than 200 wickets in international cricket. He has faced criticism for his poor form in recent international matches but remains determined to make a strong comeback. Ali has emphasized his commitment to improving his performance.

“Injuries and other setbacks aside, let me remind you that when I was injured before, stuff was said about my personal life, comments were made about my marriage and my wife, and I faced all sorts of criticism on social media and in mainstream media as well. But I did not let such comments deter me from my goals. I always knew that until The Almighty gave me strength, all these were temporary setbacks and that I would regain my good form,” Ali, earlier, said in an interview.

“I am a fighter and that is my nature, and I will be back in form very soon for Pakistan. I have never shied away from hard work and never failed even one fitness test for the Pakistan side.

“Look everyone has a right to express their point of view and they can say what they like about me but as I have always said, such things don’t bother me at all. But just because someone says something negative on social media does not mean that my career can end like that. Someone who is a team man, who plays for his nation and can even put his life on the line for his country will not let such criticism stop him for serving his nation. I will never let negativity from my critics effect my game as I play for my country and my family. In fact, the criticism is something that makes we want to try even harder and perform better.”