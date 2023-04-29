WTC Final: ICC Predicts India's Probable Playing XI Against Australia

India will play Australia at the ICC WTC Final.

India is all set to take on the top Test team, Australia, in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23 Final.

The match will be played at the iconic The Oval from June 7 to 11.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the 15-man squad for the final match earlier this week.

Rohit Sharma will lead the squad with youngster Shubman Gill, experienced batter Virat Kohli, and Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara.

Mohammad Shami leads the pace attack with Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav, and Jaydev Unadkat.

ICC has predicted the Playing XI for India against the Kangaroos.

Predicted playing XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

Men in Blue lost to New Zealand in the inaugural ICC WTC Final in 2021.