On This Day: Waqar Younis Bagged Six As Pakistan Won Against Sri Lanka By 90 Runs

Waqar Younis took six wickets against Sri Lanka on this day in 1990.

Pakistan won the match by 90 runs.

Pakistan won the Austral Asia Cup 1989-90.

On this day in 1990, Pakistan cricket legend Waqar Younis made history against Sri Lanka during the Austral-Asia Cup 1989-90 group stage match.

The pacer took six wickets and conceded only 26 runs in 10 overs to help Pakistan beat the Lions by 90 runs.

After winning the toss, Sri Lanka decided to bowl first and restricted Pakistan to 311, taking eight wickets.

Ijaz Ahmed played a blistering inning of 89. Following him was Javed Mianadad, who scored 75, including five fours.

Ravi Ratnayeke was the only bowler who took three wickets and conceded 65 runs.

Sri Lanka only managed to make 221 runs before they were bowled.

Younis shattered the top and middle order.

He leg bowled Hashan Tilakaratne (19) before cleaning bowling Aravinda de Silva (0). He also took the wicket of Brendon Kuruppu, who scored the highest 41 for the team.

Pakistan won the tournament after they thrashed Australia by 36 runs.