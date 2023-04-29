PAK Vs NZ ODI: Aleem Dar Fixes 30-Yard Circle In 2nd ODI

Aleem Dar Fixes 30-Yard Circle In 2nd ODI

Pakistan had won toss and elected to bowl first

Players were unable to participate due to their commitments

During the second ODI match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Pindi Stadium in Rawalpindi, on-field umpire Aleem Dar discovered that the 30-yard circle was not measured correctly after the first over was bowled.

The ground staff had prepared a new pitch for the match, but they had failed to adjust the 30-yard circle.

4 Players were unable to participate due to their commitments 4 Aleem Dar Fixes 30-Yard Circle In 2nd ODI 4 Pakistan had won toss and elected to bowl first

Pakistan had won the toss and elected to bowl first, and after the first over, Aleem Dar realized the measurement error.

Aleem Dar, who is a member of the ICC international panel of umpires, rectified the measurement of the 30-yard circle by measuring it with steps before the start of the second over. This process took around six minutes, causing a delay in the match.

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan had won the first ODI of the five-match series against New Zealand by five wickets, with Fakhar Zaman scoring a century. Therefore, Pakistan was leading the series 1-0.

The New Zealand cricket team, also known as the Black Caps, managed to draw the preceding five-match T20 series against Pakistan 2-2 despite the absence of eight players, including their captain Kane Williamson.

The players were unable to participate due to their commitments to the ongoing Indian Premier League or because of injuries. This came as a surprise to the Pakistani team who were playing on their home ground.