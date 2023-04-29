PAK Vs NZ ODI: Fakhar Zaman Achieves New Milestone, Fans Laud Him

Fakhar Zaman Achieves New Milestone, Fans Laud Him

Fakhar Zaman has become fourth Pakistani to score 3 consecutive centuries

Zaman has played three Test matches for Pakistan

In the second ODI match of the five-match series between Pakistan and New Zealand, held in Rawalpindi on Saturday, Fakhar Zaman, Pakistan's opening batter, achieved a remarkable feat by scoring his third consecutive century in ODI cricket against the same opposition.

His outstanding performance in the previous ODI against New Zealand earlier this year, where he scored 101 off 122 balls, continued in the ongoing series as he scored a century in each of the first two ODIs.

Fakhar Zaman has become the fourth Pakistani to score three consecutive centuries in ODI cricket. In the match against New Zealand, where Pakistan needed to chase a target of 337 runs, Fakhar's excellent performance set the right pace for Pakistan's innings.

He scored 98 runs and also completed his 3,000 runs in 50-over format. Fakhar achieved this milestone in just 67 innings, making him the fastest Asian player to reach this milestone.

He is also the joint second-fastest player globally to reach this milestone, with West Indies' Shai Hope achieving the same in the same number of innings. The record for reaching 3,000 ODI runs fastest is held by South Africa's Hashim Amla, who achieved it in 57 innings.

Babar Azam, the captain of the Pakistan cricket team, took 68 innings to achieve the milestone of scoring 3,000 runs in ODI cricket, while West Indies legend Viv Richards took 98 innings to reach the same feat.

Fakhar Zaman, while playing for Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 in March, made a record of hitting the most sixes (100) in the history of the tournament.

Zaman has played three Test matches for Pakistan, scoring 192 runs, 76 T20Is in which he has scored 1,433 runs, and 67 ODIs in which he has scored over 3,000 runs.