PAK Vs NZ Toss: Pakistan Wins Toss, Decides To Bowl First

Pakistan and New Zealand face off in second ODI.

Ihsanullah makes his ODI debut.

Kiwis calls in James neesham in place of Adam Milne.

Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl first in the second game of the 5-match ODI series against New Zealand.

Pakistan will be looking to continue its winning streak after its splendid victory in the series opener by five wickets. At the same time, New Zealand will look to bounce back after their defeat.

Men in Green have made three changes. Right-arm quick Ihshanullah will make his ODI debut as he replaced Shaheen Shah Afridi. Abdullah Shafique joins the squad instead of Shan Masood, while Shadab Khan has been replaced with right-arm leg spinner Usama Mir.

On the other hand, New Zealand made only two changes. The Kiwis brought James Neesham for Adam Milne and Henry Shipley for Blai Tickner.

Squads

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Ihsanullah.

New Zealand: Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Mark Chapman, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry.