Shahid Afridi To Open State-of-art Cricket Academy In Karachi

Shahid Afridi collaborates with Legends Arena to open a cricket academy.

He revealed the news on his social media account.

The pitches in the academy are approved by ECB.

Former cricket legend Shahid Khan Afridi has announced that he will open his cricket academy in Karachi.

On his social media account, Afridi mentioned that he would open a state-of-art cricket academy in collaboration with Legends Arena.

He wrote: 'I am thrilled to announce my association with Legends Arena. I will be running my cricket academy, L.A Boom Boom Cricket Academy, which will provide the highest level of coaching and training to young and professional cricketers.'









'Legends Arena offers state-of-the-art pitches that are approved by the English Cricket Board, providing an ideal platform for aspiring cricketers to hone their skills. The academy will focus on developing young talent, nurturing their abilities, and instilling in them a winning attitude that will help them achieve their goals.' 'Join me at Legends Arena and be part of the cricketing revolution that is taking place in Karachi. We are committed to providing world-class facilities and training programs that cater to the needs of all sports and fitness enthusiasts.'