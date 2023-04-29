Court Summons Imran Khan In Case Pertaining To Violation Of Section 144

The court issued re-summoning notice to Imran Khan

Civil Judge Mubashir Hasan Chishti heard the case.

The court adjourned the case till May 30.

The District and Sessions Court has summoned Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the case pertaining to violation of Section 144 by holding protest on May 25, Bol News reported.

The court issued re-summoning notice to Imran Khan for May 30. The summons issued for summoning Imran Khan today could not be complied with according to the law.

The court again issued summons to Imran Khan to ensure his attendance. Civil Judge Mubashir Hasan Chishti heard the case. The court adjourned the case till May 30.

On April 28, Imran Khan had said the coalition government had thought that it could break the PTI through fear of jail and harassment.

In a tweet, Imran Khan had said PTI workers were dragged out of their vehicles by the Islamabad Capital Territory Police and taken away. He had said they wanted to delay elections because they felt that they can break the PTI until then through jail and harassment. It wouldn’t work, he had added.

“Our workers were sitting in their vehicles peacefully when ICT police in brazen display of State oppression pulled them out & took them away. This is why they want elections to be delayed because they feel they can break PTI by then, through fear of jail & harassment. Won't work,” he had tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had adjourned hearing into the case against Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan pertaining to vandalism at the Islamabad Judicial Complex.

The petition against Imran Khan was filed by the assistant commissioner, Abdullah. IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the plea. Lawyer Khawaja Haris had defended the PTI chief, while Special Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi represented the state.