Protective Bail Issued For Parvez Elahi Till May 6

GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Corruption Gujranwala court has issued protective bail for Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) President and former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi till May 6, Bol News reported.

The protective bail order for Parvez Elahi was issued by Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh on April 28.

Police said they did not have the court order’s copy when they raided house of the ex-Punjab CM.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan strongly condemned the raid at Pervez Elahi’s residence.

Police and the anti-corruption team on Friday night raided Elahi’s residence at Zahoor Elahi Road in Lahore.

The raid lasted for almost eight hours following the arrest of some women and around 12 people including house staff at Elahi’s residence.

An armored vehicle was used to break the main gate of the house after which the police and anti-corruption officials raided the house.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan tweeted and condemned the illegal raid at PTI President Elahi’s residence ad said that there is no respect left for women and family members.