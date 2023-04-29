Enemy Active To Create Rift Between People, Armed Forces: Army Chief

The relationship between the people and the Pakistan Army will be established

The army chief said stability in Afghanistan held the fundamental status

The enemy wanted to affect state and social harmony

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir on Saturday said the enemy was active in conspiracies to create a rift between the people and armed forces, Bol News reported.

“We should know our evident and hidden enemy. In this regard, a clear distinction must be made between reality and confusion. The relationship between the people and the Pakistan Army will be established and maintained,” General Asim Munir said addressing the long course passing out parade in Kakul.

He said the political, ethical and diplomatic support of Kashmiri brothers would continue. Pakistan would always stand with them for their historical struggle and plebiscite. “The regional peace would always remain ambiguous without just resolution of the Kashmir conflict,” he said.

The army chief said stability in Afghanistan held the fundamental status for Pakistan’s security.

“The axis of the state is the people of Pakistan. Nothing is more sacred to us than the safety and security of the people. No duty is more important than protecting the motherland. Army is following the ideology of our great leader.

“Our efforts for peace should not be considered weakness in any way. We will not hesitate to make any sacrifice to defend the motherland. Pakistan Army is always ready to fulfill its duty,” he said.

Asim Munir said in the war against terrorism, the people and the state had a key role. The enemy wanted to affect state and social harmony, he said adding that the peace established as a result of sacrifices will not be affected in any way.

“Our brave soldiers are not intimidated by the numbers and resources of the enemy. The forces are strong-willed, obedient to the Lord's promise,” the Army Chief said.

There was no place for terrorists and their facilitators, he maintained.