Salman Khan Refuses To Claim Credit For Pathaan's Success

Salman Khan once interrupted a reporter after being given credit for Shah Rukh Khan's most recent film, Pathaan. Pathaan, which Siddharth Anand directed, shattered box office records and went on to become the most successful Hindi film of all time. Salman, who made a special cameo appearance, made it clear that only Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra deserve credit for supporting the action movie.

Following Aanand L Rai's Zero, Pathaan marked Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's on-screen reunion. Many audience members called Salman Khan the 'highlight' of the film given that he reprised his iconic character Tiger for a fight sequence in the film.

Pathaan was credited to Salman Khan, who will appear in Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adalat. They said Salman made Pathaan a hit, the host begins to say in Hindi in footage from the show posted on Reddit, when Salman respectfully interrupts.

Salman chimed in, “Bilkul nahi, bilkul nahi sir. Yeh credit Shah Rukh Khan se koi cheen nahi sakta, Aditya Chopra se koi cheen nahi sakta. Shah Rukh ne bohot accha kaam kiya hai. Yeh sab fans, Shah Rukh ki film dekhne ke liye taras rahe the aur ek right time, right mauke pe yeh film aayi. I think it is the biggest hit of the Hindi film industry (Not at all. Nobody can take the credit away from Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra. Shah Rukh has done a really good job. His fans were waiting for his film and it arrived at a right time).”

Talking about casting Salman and Shah Rukh together, earlier Pathaan director Siddharth Anand had told sources how Salman reacted when he narrated his cameo scene. Siddharth said, “I told Salman to shout ‘bhaag Pathaan bhaag’ and told him to do it like ‘bhaag Arjun bhaag (from Karan Arjun).’ It wasn’t in the script. It was funny and I had to convince Salman to do it. It was so much fun.”

Salman laughed. He said ‘You are not serious.’ I said ‘Yes I want you to do it’. He did it so well. He is like clay. He is so sweet and just needs love and pampering. He got a lot of that from me. He did exactly what I told him to do,” the filmmaker added.

Salman recently appeared in his Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, but Shah Rukh just finished shooting Dunki in Kashmir and arrived back in Mumbai on Friday. Later this year, he will appear in Jawan as well.



