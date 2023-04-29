Armed Robbers Hit Paris Bulgari Jewelry Store In Broad Daylight

Bulgari luxury jewellery store in Paris robbed by armed robbers on two motorbikes in broad daylight

The same store was previously robbed in September 2021 resulting in an estimated €10 million loss

The Paris prosecutor's office has launched an investigation

Armed robbers raided the Bulgari luxury jewellery store in Place Vendome, Paris, in broad daylight and made off with an unknown amount of loot.

The robbers arrived on two motorbikes and the scale of the damage is still being evaluated. This same store was targeted in a previous armed robbery in September 2021, with damage estimated at €10 million.

On Saturday, video footage shared on social media revealed two big black motorbikes parked in front of the Bulgari luxury jewellery store in Paris, where an armed robbery took place on Thursday.

3 The Paris prosecutor's office has launched an investigation 3 Bulgari luxury jewellery store in Paris robbed by armed robbers on two motorbikes in broad daylight 3 The same store was previously robbed in September 2021 resulting in an estimated €10 million loss

A man in a helmet with a gun is shown standing watch in the footage, followed by three individuals fleeing the area on two motorbikes. The Paris prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the incident, which comes after a previous armed robbery at the same store in September 2021 that resulted in a €10 million loss.

One suspect was apprehended in the previous heist and imprisoned, and two more were arrested in June 2022 and placed in pre-trial detention. Bulgari is owned by French fashion company LVMH.



