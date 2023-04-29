Director Of

Tyler Gillett said something regarding his forthcoming General untitled beast project.

Universal Studios has hired Scream directors to make a new monster thriller.

The studio has previously revisited the legendary tales.

Scream 6 movie producer Tyler Gillett said something regarding his forthcoming General untitled beast project. The director continued, 'We can tell you that we are in [Dublin] right now prepping it.' 'It is in the works, and we are beyond thrilled to work with Melissa once more. It's a monster movie that takes over a crime movie.

Anything else? He teased, 'It's going to be a bloodbath.' 'It's a monster movie for Universal, so, you know, dream come true, right?' Bettinelli-Olpin stated earlier.

The studio has hired Scream directors to make a new monster thriller with no title that will tell a different story about the monster legend. The legendary tales have previously been revisited by Universal, beginning with Tom Cruise's The Mummy in 2017, The Invisible Man in 2020, and Renfield, starring Nicolas Cage as Count Dracula, which was recently released.

In the meantime, the upcoming The Last Voyage of the Demeter, which will open in theaters on August 11, features the well-known vampire appearance of Bram Stoker.