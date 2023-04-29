Congress Leader Urges Amitabh Bachchan To Support Wrestlers' Protest

Wrestlers' protest against the Wrestling Federation of India enters its 7th day.

Congress leader Salman Anees Soz urges Amitabh Bachchan to support the protesters.

Protest is against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh, accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers.

The wrestlers' protest against the Wrestling Federation of India has entered its 7th day in the second phase and has gained support from notable personalities across various fields, as well as politicians.

Congress leader Salman Anees Soz has called on Amitabh Bachchan to lend his support and speak out in favor of the protesters.

'Dear @SrBachchan: You must be aware of India's female wrestling champions seeking justice. They deserve support from India's most influential voices. Your T 4633 could help elevate their voices. They deserve support from you and other superstars. Please raise your voice,' the Congress leader tweeted as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday met the wrestlers at Jantar Mantar.

Several prominent sports personalities, such as Kapil Dev, Sania Mirza, Irfan Pathan, Rani Rampal, Nikhat Zareen, Neeraj Chopra, Abhinav Bindra, Harbhajan Singh, Virendra Sehwag, and Bhaichung Bhutia, have shown support for the wrestlers' protest.

Vinesh Phogat, a wrestler herself, had previously criticized top cricketers for their silence on the matter, while Virat Kohli has faced backlash on social media for not speaking out about the issue.

Celebrities such as Pooja Bhatt, Swara Bhasker, Sonu Sood, and Urmila Matondkar have also come forward in support of the wrestlers' cause, which is against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh, who has been accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers, including minor.

The protest, however, has not been without controversy. The president of the Indian Olympics Association, PT Usha, condemned the protest and criticized the wrestlers' lack of discipline.

Furthermore, BJP's Babita Phogat spoke out against politicians using the protest stage, exposing a rift among the wrestlers.

Although Babita Phogat had acted as a mediator between the protesters and the government during the previous protest, she was not trusted by the current protesting wrestlers.



